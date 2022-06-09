Emergency department at Mullingar hospital is extremely busy

Search

09 Jun 2022

Regional Hospital Mullingar’s emergency department is extremely busy

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:45 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult Emergency Department is busy this morning (Thursday, June 9).

An Ireland East Hospital Group spokesperson said, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care. We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.

"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Adult Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.

"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."

Local News

