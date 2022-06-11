Search

11 Jun 2022

Local drama with a professional twist in ‘The Visit’ at Longford's Backstage Theatre

'The Visit'

'The Visit', a collaboration between Mostrim Players, Edgeworthstown and Bea Masterson Drama Group, Legan, runs at Backstage Theatre, Longford from Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 18

News Reporter

11 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Two local drama groups have been given a unique opportunity, by Backstage Theatre in association with Creative Ireland Longford, to work with a professional director to bring audiences an unmissable show that will have them on the edge of their seats until the final scene.

The collaboration between Mostrim Players, Edgeworthstown and Bea Masterson Drama Group, Legan has resulted in members working hard since February on a hilariously dark comedy with plenty of plot twists.

‘The Visit’, directed by renowned theatre director Andy Crook, is a searing dark comic story of a scorned woman's ultimate revenge. ‘The Visit’ is written by Friedrich Durrenmatt and translated by Maurice Valency.

'The small town of Güllen is in a bad way! In fact, it is dying on its feet! Until the arrival of a millionairess, who once lived there brings hope of major investment. Can her old lover revive her passion for the place she once loved? Will she shine her philanthropic gaze their way? Will she save the town?

‘They look to her as their only hope to save them from ruin. Her offer, though, comes at a price….justice. Is the prospect of wealth enough to corrupt the townspeople into agreeing to murder?

‘The Visit’ is a fantastical comic tragedy that speaks to our own precarious times and examines the nature of love, loyalty and community as well as the power of wealth and revenge!'

This amateur production of ‘The Visit’ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk

‘The Visit’ runs from Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 18 at Backstage Theatre, Longford. Tickets €18/€16. Booking is essential on 043 33 47888 or backstage.ie

