Longford Leader Farming: No incentive to produce organic beef

ICSA Organics chair Fergal Byrne has said unless processors up their prices for organic cattle there is little hope of enticing livestock farmers to switch to organics.
“This week we have seen the prices paid for conventional cattle exceeding those paid for organic cattle. This is completely unsustainable when you consider the higher costs involved in rearing organic cattle,” he said.
“It should come as no surprise to anyone that it is more expensive to produce organic beef, due to lower volume of farm output, and farmers need to have confidence when they go to sell their produce that this will be taken into consideration. There is absolutely no incentive for farmers to go to the extra expense of producing organically when those producing conventionally are getting paid more.”
