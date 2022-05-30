Shawbrook Forest Festival to wow Longford audiences

Shawbrook Forest Festival 2022 is an exciting event that brings to life an amazing and diverse programme of performances
The festival will take place over a series of dates in June and July and celebrate the new work created by artists in residence. Each show is unique and will be performed by both local and international dancers and musicians.
These live outdoor events will provide a truly immersive artistic experience at the Shawbrook forest stage and offer audiences the opportunity to enjoy music, art and dance in a beautiful surrounding in the heart of the midlands.
Performances kick off with Piseóg by Stephanie Dufresne, performed by Stephanie alongside Sophie Hutchinson, with music by Blackie O’Connell and Eoghan Neff on Friday, June 3.
Everybody and Everything, co-created and performed by Amit Noy, Ilan Noy, Maytal Noy, Shakked Noy, Liora Noy, and Belina Neuberger will take to the stage on Friday, June 17.
On July 1, Lucija Romanova, dancer/ choreographer/artistic director, and Alex Paton musician/musical composer, who formed a band duo under the name Broken Hip and The Unbreakable Spirits, will take to the forest stage for a sonically powerful music and dance performance.
Then, on July 15, Emese Nagy, joined by Zsófia Safranka-Peti, will showcase her work, The Disposable Man.
Finally, on July 29, Shawbrook Residential presents a unique and special collaboration between the creative energies of dance artists Ornella Dufay Miralles and Rosie Stebbing and electronic and folk musicians Anna Mullarkey, Sive and Emma Lohan.
Each of the performances will take place at 7.30pm at Shawbrook. More information can be found at shawbrook.org.
