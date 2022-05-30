Longford Quality Beef Group enters new contract with Kepak

Members of Longford Quality Beef Group gathered for a walk on the farm of Aidan Cousins, Clondra recently & pictured are Gerry McNerney, Emmett Duffy, Amy Cousins and Benji & Aidan Cousins
The Longford Quality Beef Group has been in existence for over twenty years and it is made up predominantly of farmers from county Longford and some from neighbouring county Westmeath.
Secretary of this beef producer group, James Campbell explained, “By coming together as a group we have better bargaining power with the beef factories and for the first time we have entered into a twelve month contract with the Kepak Group which is very beneficial to our members.”
Members of the Longford Quality Beef Group gathered for a walk on the farm of Aidan Cousins, Clondra last Tuesday, May 17.
The attendees included Jonathan Forbes, Overall Procurement Manager for Kepak; Frank Clarke, Procurement Manager for Kepak Athleague and Alan Connaughton Plant manager for Kepak Ballymahon.
Jonathan provided a briefing on the type of stock that they require in order to satisfy their customers' needs.
At present prices are good as there is a scarcity of beef in Europe but it is unpredictable going forward.
The walkers were also joined by Emmett Duffy from A.W. Ennis meal supplier company and he informed them that there are many challenges ahead in regard to meal, including price and supply. The war in Ukraine is having a major impact on the price of grain as they are unable to export it out of the country.
AW Ennis kindly donated a half ton of meal for a competition to guess the weight of a bullock and proceeds from the draw were donated to the Red Cross for relief to Ukraine. Farmer Gerry McNerney guessed the weight correctly and won the meal.
Refreshments were provided by Lock 43 Coffee Killashee, and were sponsored by Kepak.
Any farmer that is interested in joining the Longford Quality Beef Group can contact secretary James Campbell on 087 747 0326.
