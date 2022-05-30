Longford GAA launch ambitious car draw fundraiser

Longford GAA, in association with Club Longford, launched their new fundraiser on Wednesday, May 18 in Peter Hanley Motors, Ballymahon, with Longford players, County Board and Club Longford members all in attendance.

The fundraiser is proudly supported by Peter Hanley Motors with the fantastic first prize of a Brand New VW Golf R-Line or €40,000 in cash, along with nine other main prizes. There will also be bi-weekly early bird draws to give all entrants a great chance of winning during the draw.

The draw takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, and tickets cost €50 each or 3 for €125. Tickets are available to buy from Club Longford officials, County Board Management Committee, Longford GAA clubs and online.

Early bird prizes include; Four Green Fees at Ceann Sibeal Golf Club, Dingle; Dinner for two and overnight stay at Wineport Lodge Hotel, Glasson; Four Green Fees at Glasson Lakehouse Golf Course; €250 cash; and a 10.2 inch Apple iPad.

The prizes for the draw are: 1st Prize Volkswagen Golf 2.0l R-Line or €40,000 (in association with Peter Hanley Motors), 2nd €1,500 Center Parcs Voucher (sponsored by M&N Nolan Motors), 3rd 2 VIP Tickets to Garth Brooks in Croke Park + Accommodation, 4th €1,000 (sponsored by Nally's Forecourt Ltd. Ballymahon), 5th €500 (sponsored by Lir Analytical), 6th Overnight Stay for 2 with Dinner at Viewmount House, 7th €250, 8th €250, 9th €250 and 10th €250

“Last year’s Club Longford car draw was a huge success and went a long way to assisting our county teams through a difficult period in the midst of Covid-19,” explained Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan.

David Hanley said that on behalf of his dad, Peter and himself, that Peter Hanley Motors were delighted to be associated with Club Longford to complement their fifteen year sponsorship of the Longford senior football championship. Prior to this, Peter Hanley Motors sponsored local GAA league competitions for six years.

David continued, “Like many products in these challenging times, the first prize Volkswagen Golf 2.0l R-Line is currently on the production line, with a delivery expected next month.” He praised the officers of Club Longford for their tireless work and promotion of all things Longford and extended best wishes to all players that proudly wear the county jersey.

With the ever increasing costs of running a county team, fundraisers such as this can help massively in giving the teams the resources needed to succeed.

Longford senior hurling captain Johnny Casey stated, “We know we’re one of the smaller counties, so efforts like this are hugely appreciated and supported by the players.”

Senior footballer Paddy Collum also concurred, “The little things all add up when running a county team, but it’s the little things that can make a difference before we step out on the field and a fundraiser like this that can help us prepare in the right way.”

Longford ladies star Michelle Farrell explained how the players will do their bit to help the fundraiser, “We know that we as county players across all grades can help contribute to the car draw’s success, so like everyone else involved we’ll be selling tickets, as at the end of the day it’s for the benefit of all GAA players at club and county level in Longford.”

Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan said, “We are immensely proud of our county and our achievements to date, but we want Longford GAA to thrive. Our players work as hard as any county in Ireland, and we want to help them to achieve their goals. We believe that with some creative thinking, and successful activities off the field, we can boost Longford’s chances of success on the field of play.”

Longford have ambitious plans to appoint a full-time Strength and Conditioning Coach within the county for players of all grades. It is envisaged that this coach will also be made available to assist clubs within Longford. The intention is that this investment will pay off with success in years to come for the Men’s and Ladies teams.

Longford County Board Chairperson Albert Cooney commented, “This is just the beginning of our efforts. We are hoping that our 2022 car draw receives the enthusiastic support that is associated with our county teams, as it did last year. The young footballers in Longford deserve access to the best available coaching and support to give them the very best chances of success. As a County board it is our role to facilitate that through initiatives such as this fundraising drive in conjunction with Club Longford.”