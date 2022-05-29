Man pleads guilty to south Longford assault ahead of jury selection

A man has pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a publican in Ballymahon in April 2018.
Gavin Gallagher, Greenhill, Dunfanaghy, Donegal was due to stand trial for a double assault this week, with the jury set to be impanelled last Friday morning.
However, he pleaded guilty to one count of section 3 assault on Friday morning before a jury was selected and will instead face sentencing by Judge Keenan Johnson later in the year.
The incident is alleged to have occurred outside Skelly’s pub, Ballymahon, on April 15, 2018, after Mr Gallagher was ejected from the pub.
Mr Gallagher was later charged with assault causing harm to brothers, Pat and Paul Byrne, in the course of his removal from the pub.
Paul Byrne was treated at Tullamore’s Midland Regional Hospital for damage to his shoulder and his arm was in a sling for some time.
Mr Byrne underwent an operation which culminated in a number of pins being inserted.
His brother, Pat, said he received a series of blows during the alleged assault, causing him to endure considerable discomfort for several weeks thereafter.
Mr Gallagher pleaded guilty to section 3 assault on Friday and will reappear before Judge Keenan Johnson for sentencing at Longford Circuit Court later in the year.
