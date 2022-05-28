Leading stars set for ‘Cowboys and Heroes’ festival

Derek Ryan is among the leading stars lined up for this year's “Cowboys and Heroes,” Country Music and Americana Festival
“Cowboys and Heroes,” Country Music and Americana Festival is returning for its 7th year bigger and better than ever.
It will be hosting Ireland's biggest country stars and so much more in the western themed venue of Drumcoura City.
This years event will be taking place from June 3 - 6 for four full days of live entertainment with, Country Music, a Cowboy Show, Western Horse Show, American Cars, 5 bars and a Saloon complete with swing doors.
The line up includes Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Jimmy Buckley, Johnny Brady, The Tumbling Paddies, Declan Nerney David James, Clodagh Lawlor, Sina Theil and lots more.
Performances will take place one of the regions largest indoor arenas. Day four of the event is in aid of Make a Wish Ireland with all funds going to the worthy cause.
For full details go to www.cowboysandheroes.ie
