Longford councillor calls for live pigs to be exported to China

Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady
Cllr Paraic Brady has called on Longford County Council to write to the Minister for Agriculture to look at “exporting our pigs live to China as there is a huge shortage of pigs due to swine flu”.
“The pig industry is on its knees in Ireland at this time. Pig farmers, especially, are on their knees due to the price of meal and the price of the finished product. It’s not sustainable at all at the moment for them,” he said.
“There’s a need for the Irish pig across the world.”
The motion was seconded by Cllr PJ Reilly and supported by other elected members present at last week’s monthly council meeting.
Dylan Naughton, Cathal Callinan, Callan Cummins and Shane O'Keefe, at the launch of the three-year degree programme, at The Old Quarter Pub in Limerick city
Oyninda Sotunbo, Aoife Cooney, Michaela McKeon, Aoibh Farrell, Ms McEntire, Matt Cooper, Ella McKenna, Molly McEvoy, Kate McEntire, Senan Briody, Matt O’Reilly & Sheila Reilly (Irish Examiner)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.