23 May 2022

Longford Girl Guides ‘Move with Sinead’

Girl Guides

County Longford Girl Guides joined Dr Sinead Kane over the weekend to #MovewithSinead

Reporter:

News Reporter

23 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Members of the Irish Girl Guides from across Ireland joined Dr Sinead Kane over the weekend to #MovewithSinead.

Dr Sinead Kane was named Irish Girl Guides’ Honorary Ambassador for 2021/2022; a title and role given to those who are well-known in their field and serve as a positive role model for young girls and women.

“Move With Sinead” was aimed at getting fitter and happier as we come out of an intense two-year period – the aim is to get girls, leaders, and their community at large to get active and have fun with Sinead Kane, multi-marathon runner and motivational speaker on the topics of resilience, mindset, and teamwork.

Co. Longford Girl Guides were not left behind in the action as units from North Longford and Longford Camlin Brownies joined in with Saturday’s weekly parkrun event in The Mall. Whilst Ardagh Ladybirds, Brownies, Guides, Leaders and families met Longford Viking Guides to walk the Longford branch of the Royal Canal Greenway.

With various collection points enroute, Ardagh and Viking Guides made it all the way to Killashee, the fabulous weather contributing to what was a lovely event for all.

Maureen Murphy, the national President of Irish Girl Guides, has recognised how important ambassadors like Sinead and events like this one are for young girls and women. She said, “In Guiding, our goal is ‘giving girls confidence;’ gaining confidence enables us to believe in our own potential. Our participation in challenges and new experiences like Move with Sinead supports this. In “Move with Sinead” we have been motivated and inspired by Sinead to train and stretch ourselves literally!”

Ms Murphy concluded, “It is hard not to be inspired by Sinead as she has challenged herself, persevering to reach her goals and overcome barriers.”

Sinead has overcome many challenges as a young Irish woman; she has two PhD’s, is a qualified lawyer and lectures on the topics of disability law and policy. She is an athlete who has represented Ireland at ultra-distances. She is a double Guinness World Record holder. She is the first Irish female to compete in the World Marathon Challenge which is 7 marathons on 7 continents within 7 days. Sinead is also registered as legally blind, only having 5% vision. Dr Sinead Kane provides true inspiration for the IGG community to reach their goals and aim for the stars.

Irish Girl Guides has approximately 11,000 members with 1,600 volunteer leaders providing an informal educational programme of fun and challenging activities that foster confidence and leadership skills in girls and young women, enabling them to develop to their full potential and to become responsible citizens. Girls from age 5+ can choose to earn a wide range of badges, including Community Action, Climate Action, Cultural Diversity, Disability Awareness, Drug Awareness, Engineering, Europe, Science Investigator, STEM and Global Traveller. www.irishgirlguides.ie

Irish Girl Guides welcomes girls from age five-plus and adult volunteers from age 18 up and no previous Guiding experience is necessary. Ongoing training and support is provided. For further information about volunteering with Irish Girl Guides, see www.irishgirlguides.ie or contact Siobhan on 086 814 3352.

