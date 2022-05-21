Exhibition on Roma and Nazi Holocaust comes to Longford

Longford Community Resources Clg is to host an exhibition starting next week
Longford Community Resources Clg Roma Community Development Project is proud to host an exhibition entitled:
“…don’t forget the photos, it’s very important…’. The Nazi Persecution of Central German Sinti and Roma”.
In 1943 thousands of German Roma and Sinti were deported to the death camp in Auschwitz.
This exhibition traces the experience of nine German Roma families during the Nazi Holocaust.
The exhibition is a collaboration between the University of Liverpool and the Alternatives Jugendzentrum Dessau.
The exhibition will be on display in Longford Community Resources Clg. offices in Templemichael, from May 26 to June 3.
The exhibition will be open from 10am – 4pm Monday to Friday.
The LCRL Roma and New Communities Community Development Project is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
The aims of the project are to support Roma and New Communities in Longford to:
*have full and equal access to basic services;
*have their culture valued and celebrated;
*have their voices heard in decision-making that affects them;
*participate as equals in all parts of society.
For further information please contact: Seán Regan, Social Inclusion Programmes Manager, LCRL on 087-9478650.
