17 May 2022

Funding allocated for rejuvenation of south Longford River walkway

Ballymahon Walkway

Part of the walkway linking Newcastle Woods with the Royal Canal Greenway, which was officially opened last week

17 May 2022 8:00 AM

Ballymahon Town Team were delighted to receive news on the allocation of funding for the rejuvenation and upgrading of the River Walk Way alongside the River Inny which will link the town with Newcastle Forest.

Niall Dowler PRO confirmed to the Leader that the works had commenced and that there is a large amount of local interest in relation to this project.

“The development of this walkway will provide a direct link from Ballymahon Town to Newcastle Forest which is obviously also in close proximity to Center Parcs. This in turn will have variable amounts of benefits for tourism, employees of Center Parcs and indeed our community,” he said.

This is a project that is bursting with positivity in terms of providing a pedestrian/cycleway link between the town and Newcastle forest.

This walkway will be utilised by people and will provide a safe and secure link from the town out towards Newcastle Woods.

The use of this walkway will also in turn reduce the carbon footprint of people wanting to frequent the outer regions of Ballymahon whilst simultaneously aligning itself with the greenway initiative.

It’s a project that has been in the pipeline for a while now and like any other project once we see its commencement it makes it all worthwhile and also generates local enthusiasm and interest.

The Town Team were delighted to work in tandem with Longford County Council and it’s this very relationship that provides these types of projects with a lifeline and a feasible approach.

It’s hoped that this project will be completed over the next two to three months and that it can be delivered in a timely fashion as its has gained quite a generous amount of public interest.

Once completed it will be a significant amenity for the town of Ballymahon that we can all use and enjoy.

