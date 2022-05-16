Longford volunteers to be recognised in week long national week of celebration

National Volunteer Week is a time to celebrate, recognise and to thank volunteers, and to create awareness for the important work that they do throughout County Longford.

Gerry Smyth, Coordinator of Longford Volunteer Centre said that:

“National Volunteering Week is a weeklong celebration of volunteering that takes place every year during the third week of May (this year from the 16th to the 22nd May)”.

“We all know that volunteering is a unique form of connection and now that the country has reopened, National Volunteer Week 2022 is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with our fellow volunteers and organisations. After spending two long years going through the pandemic our local volunteers are once again stepping up to the plate by offering their time once again, this time for the people of Ukraine.

“What is really heartening to see is that some of the volunteers offering to help are themselves staying in direct provision and have had to flee their own homeland for various reasons”.

We, along with our SICAP colleagues in Longford Community Resources Clg, have been engaging regularly with the refugees staying in the Longford Arms and many of the residents have offered to help out local organisations themselves through volunteering”.

This year, each day will have a theme:

Monday: Environment - Encourage people to take small actions in their area to help the environment and to showcase instances of environmental/climate activism, highlighting the importance of volunteers in trying to achieve sustainable development goals.

Tuesday: Health - Showcase the benefits of volunteering in relation to health and wellbeing and share stories of volunteers who give back in the area of health and to encourage volunteers and volunteer managers to mind their own health and wellbeing.

Wednesday: Community - Showcasing the impact volunteering has on our local communities.

Thursday: COVID-19 - It’s a good time to look back one final time at volunteering during COVID-19 as we move to a new phase and remember those volunteers who were active all through the pandemic.

Friday: Arts, Culture & Sport - Showcase how critical that volunteers are to sports, arts and culture in our communities from local festivals to museums to community centre classes to local sports clubs.

There are 3 members of staff at the Volunteer Centre, Terri Doherty (Volunteer Support Worker), Bronwyn Slevin (Outreach and Development Officer) and myself”.

For more information on volunteering, you can contact Longford Volunteer Centre on:

Tel: 043 3345555

Email: info@volunteerlongford.ie

Here you will be able to:

* Find out more about volunteering opportunities available in Longford

* Talk to our staff who can help you find a suitable opportunity

* Get ongoing advice and support

As an Organisation you can:

* Source new volunteers for your organisation

* Get advice and support around your Volunteer Programme

* Receive Volunteer Management Training

* Avail of our Garda Vetting service