PICTURES| Drumlish plays its part in recognising Land War founding fathers

Michael McNally, John J Clarke, Deputy Joe Flaherty, Cllr Paraic Brady, Declan Nerney, Brian Duffy, Frank McGovern, Paddy Gillooley and Cllr Colin Dalton in Drumlish last week
Michael McNally, John J Clarke, Deputy Joe Flaherty, Cllr Paraic Brady, Declan Nerney, Brian Duffy, Frank McGovern, Paddy Gillooley and Cllr Colin Dalton in Drumlish last week
Michael McNally, John J Clarke, Deputy Joe Flaherty, Cllr Paraic Brady, Declan Nerney, Brian Duffy, Frank McGovern, Paddy Gillooley and Cllr Colin Dalton in Drumlish last week
A man has been fined for his part in a public order incident in Longford town earlier this year during which he was arrested for his own safety.
Cian Farrell, Sharon and Emily Garcia, Paddy Keenan, Ryan Farrell and Orla Canning at the Longford Pieta Darkness Into Light Walk last Saturday morning in The Mall Albert Reynolds Peace Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.