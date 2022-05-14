Lecture: Beyond 2022 Project set for Longford Co Library next week

Longford Co Library
As part of their Decade of Centenaries Programme, Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will host a lecture on the Beyond 2022 Project, by Dr Brian Gurrin, in Longford Library on Wednesday, May 18 at 7.30pm.
All are welcome to attend.
Beyond 2022 is a landmark project being led by Trinity College Dublin and its aim is to recreate, online, the Public Record Office of Ireland.
The PROI was in the Four Courts and was the equivalent of the National Archives.
It was destroyed at the beginning of the Civil War in 1922. Its destruction was a great tragedy because it involved the loss of 700 years of archives, including wills, censuses and land records.
Longford County Library and Archives is a participating institution in Beyond 2022 and has contributed digitised images of the County Longford Grand Jury books, 1759-1907. The grand jury was the local authority at county level that pre-dated the county council.
Dr Gurrin is one of a team working to identify substitutes for archives that were destroyed. He will speak about the project, with a focus on the Longford material.
