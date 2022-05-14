Search

14 May 2022

Lecture: Beyond 2022 Project set for Longford Co Library next week

Longford Co Library

Longford Co Library

Reporter:

News Reporter

14 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As part of their Decade of Centenaries Programme, Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will host a lecture on the Beyond 2022 Project, by Dr Brian Gurrin, in Longford Library on Wednesday, May 18 at 7.30pm.

 

All are welcome to attend.

Beyond 2022 is a landmark project being led by Trinity College Dublin and its aim is to recreate, online, the Public Record Office of Ireland.

The PROI was in the Four Courts and was the equivalent of the National Archives.

It was destroyed at the beginning of the Civil War in 1922. Its destruction was a great tragedy because it involved the loss of 700 years of archives, including wills, censuses and land records.

Longford County Library and Archives is a participating institution in Beyond 2022 and has contributed digitised images of the County Longford Grand Jury books, 1759-1907. The grand jury was the local authority at county level that pre-dated the county council.

Dr Gurrin is one of a team working to identify substitutes for archives that were destroyed. He will speak about the project, with a focus on the Longford material.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media