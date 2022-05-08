Search

08 May 2022

Declan Nerney relishing Longford's Backstage Theatre gig

News Reporter

08 May 2022 8:00 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

When Declan Nerney performs there is sure to be an enjoyable, exciting party and Longford’s Backstage Theatre, is the place to be on Thursday, May 26 when Declan, his multi-talented band and special guests, Louise Morrissey and John Hogan take to the stage.

It’s great to see Declan back on the road again after two years. Declan missed meeting all his loyal fans and friends. He said, “It was as if the world had fallen apart.” Declan is delighted to be back in action again and with the same enthusiasm as ever and his infectious style of music he is sure to keep you swaying and singing along in your seats!

Declan’s hits, Stop the World, Marquee in Drumlish, Three Way Love Affair, Gota get up In the Morning and Rosie Donoghue to name but a few, are recognised widely and over the past 2 years, he kept himself busy, recording whenever he could so we can look forward to his new album to be released mid summer.

Declan’s renowned ‘The Hooley In the Sun’ takes place from September 26 to October 3, 2022, and it will feature Derek Ryan, Robert Mizzell and a host of top stars from the country music family in Costa De La Luz, Huelva, Spain, check out declannerney.com for further details.

So why not treat yourself to a great night out with Declan and guests, Thursday, May 26 in Backstage Theatre, Longford. Meet old friends and new! Tickets on sale from the box office: 043 334 7888, www.backstage.ie

