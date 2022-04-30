Longford based MWB Autism support group back in full swing after pandemic

MWB autism support is short for Midlands West and Border autism support which is a parent led and run support group based in county Longford which also supports surrounding counties in the region.

Due to Covid restrictions we were on pause for a while but we are still operating and there to help families especially those with a new diagnosis of asd for themselves or a family member.

In 2021 we continued to have Committee meetings to try and keep things going even if at at distance by electronic means such as zoom. We ran our support meetings by zoom and in the summer we ran mindfullness sessions.

As we were unable in the summer of 2021 to have social outings we decided to give our families a grant instead for them to organize their own family centered outings.

In September when things eased we had an outdoor event with kayaking archery and mudslide at Shannon river adventure in Roosky.

October seen our AGM and new committee elected with Ndidi Idehen as chairperson ,Nicola Gerety as treasurer, Irene Mc Nally as assistant treasurer, Michael Bryson as secretary, Emma Kelly as pro and Mary Ross as ordinary committee member.

In November we had special sensory centered horse riding sessions with families going seperatly over in Mount Nugent.

December is usually the time for our Christmas party and the man in red but we toned it down to a a meal out for families in in the Landmark in Carrick instead.

Starting of 2022 MWBas had a six week mindfulness sessions in a row by zoom to help parents deal with the stresses of all that is going on around us.

The January outing was to indoor Go Karting . March outing was to trampolining . For our May outing we plan to go to the bowling and play centre in Longford on Saturday the 21st.

Plan to have a face to face support meeting in May for the first time for a long time . At the end of the summer break in August in the past we had a big day trip and this year we plan to resume that and go to beautiful Bundoran to the seaside and funfair.

MWBas hope and trust that things will get a bit more normal as the year progresses an things go back to normal. We have always had an online presence and we can be found on Face book at mwb autism support, on email at info@mwbautism.ie or mwbautismchair1@gmail.com or our website at www.mwbautism.ie.

We as parents of children and young adults with asd understand the path that we are travelling on all to well and hope that we can be of support and help to those with a new diagnosis or those already travelling the same path as us. New members always welcome.

We can be contacted online or contact any committee member. We can be contacted by phone Ndidi Idehen Chairperson 089 9628827 or Michael Bryson Secretary 087 9877342.

Our motto is “Ní neart go cur le chéile” which means that we have no strength unless we work together so that is our our aim to help each other.