Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 25, 2022
Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim
The recent death has occurred on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim.
Funeral Arrangements Later
Rose Tierney (née McKiernan), Tully South, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim
The recent death has occurred on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Rose Tierney (nee McKiernan), Tully South, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St James hospital Dublin surrounded by her adoring family after an illness bravely borne.
Rose will be sadly missed by her Heartbroken family husband Thomas, son Stephen daughter Lisa, sister Geraldine, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews cousins, relatives and many friends.
May she Rest In Peace.
Remains reposing at her family home tomorrow Tuesday, April 26 from 4pm until 9pm. There will be a shuttle bus in operation from St Mary's church Carrigallen during reposing times.House private at all other times please.
Funeral mass on Wednesday, April 27 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Carrigallen with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Leukemia trust of Ireland C/o Mc Guckian funeral directors or any family member.
Rose's Funeral mass can be viewed on
http://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen
