24 Apr 2022

Longford solicitor told: ‘You’re not at Mr Price’ in bid to clear client's name

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford solicitor who tried to get a theft charge dropped against her client was told: 'You're not at Mr Price'

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

24 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A solicitor who attempted to get gardaí to drop a theft charge against one of two men involved in the alleged theft of a sports jersey was told in court last week: “You’re not at Mr Price here”.

Sgt Mark Mahon refused to accede to a request made by Bríd Mimnagh on behalf of Michael Ward, 30 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford on July 12, 2022 following an incident at Elvery’s, Athlone on March 7.

Fellow co-accused Martin Maughan (33), 1 Silloge Green, Swords Road, Dublin, was charged with the same offence.

Ms Mimnagh said it was her belief Mr Ward, despite being in the company of Mr Maughan, was unaware the €40 sports jersey had been taken.

Sgt Mahon said the State was unwilling to drop the charge against Mr Ward.

“You’re not at Mr Price here,” he said.

“This was a joint enterprise.”

Judge Bernadette Owens said on that basis, Mr Ward was obligated to decide whether he wished to have the case dealt with at District Court or go before a judge and jury in the circuit court.

In pleading not guilty to the charge, Mr Ward said he intended pleading not guilty to the alleged offence.

Sgt Mahon hinted the hearing would take in the region of 45 minutes to determine, something Judge Owens called into question.

“My experience of how people monitor time in Longford is entirely different,” she said.

The case was adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on May 10.

