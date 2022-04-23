Search

Business to Arts Awards seek Longford entries

Longford nominations are sought for the 30th annual Business to Arts Awards (2022).

The Awards champion businesses, artists and arts organisations across the country that work together in areas such as sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy and CSR programmes, and more.

2022 is a landmark year in the Awards history and also represents the highest level of monetary support to the arts offered with €25,000 available through bursaries and awards across the country.

The Awards celebrate the power of partnerships between two sectors that can generate learning, wellbeing, joy and innovation during times of hardship.

Closing date for applications is Tuesday, April 26 2022 at 5pm. Go to businesstoarts.ie/awards for information on the application process and to complete the online form.

