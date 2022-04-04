Longford enjoying economic dividend of visits to Royal Canal Greenway

Longford is enjoying the economic dividend of visits to the Royal Canal Greenway.

New research from Waterways Ireland has found that more than 640,000 trips have been taken on the Royal Canal Greenway since it opened in March 2021.

The 130km amenity crosses Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford and is a joint initiative between Waterways Ireland and the local authorities in those areas.

It is the longest greenway in Ireland, running from Maynooth, Co Kildare to Clondra, Co Longford. It cost €12m to deliver.

Chief Executive of Longford County Council, Paddy Mahon said: “Since its opening, the Royal Canal Greenway has proved itself to be a great addition to our county’s tourism offering. It has helped to bring new people to our towns and villages, with new businesses opening up along its route.

"It has also been great for local people. It helped people find enjoyment in their locality in times of lockdown. Now, with restrictions eased, we all continue to enjoy such a great amenity on our doorstep.”

A former towpath for barges, the Royal Canal Greenway features 90 bridges, 33 locks, 17 harbours and four aqueducts.

Greenway users can choose to complete the entire 130km flat, off-road trail in one visit or to explore the shorter designated routes between the 14 connecting access points and towns. These range from 6km to 15km.

Waterways Ireland appointed Tracsis in 2021 to undertake a validation exercise on the data from physical counters in place along the Greenway and to undertake a consumer survey.

The research found that the amenity has returned a dividend of €17.2million to the business community in its first year of operation, returning the investment in the project in eight months. The economic dividend was based on a weighted average visitor spend of €27.

The research also found that across the four counties involved, 17 new businesses have opened and 13 businesses have confirmed that they have pivoted or expanded their business to provide for Greenway customers.

Chief executive of Waterways Ireland, John McDonagh said: “We are delighted that the Royal Canal Greenway has been an outstanding success in its first year.

“We acknowledge the commitment of our partners in Longford, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath county councils in delivering this greenway and that of local communities and businesses, which have helped to make it a success by creating new tourist and recreational opportunities.

“We look forward to welcoming more domestic and international visitors in the coming years.”