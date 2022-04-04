Call for Longford schools to support Hooves 4 Hospice campaign

Longford schools are being invited to get behind a unique Hooves4Hospice project
Opportunities for young people in the midlands to get involved in the unique Hooves4Hospice project through their schools and local communities was launched, this week, with a request for students to identify and recruit a farmer or a number of farmers in their area who would be willing to rear an animal to the point of sale.
As a token of support to participating schools, Hooves4Hospice will issue a numbered ticket for every animal adopted by a school and will hold a raffle for a prize of €1,000 for every 50 animals adopted.
To date, despite the obstacles presented by Covid-19, a number of primary and second level schools in the region have supported the project in a variety of ways. Their involvement and support are very much appreciated.
Mr Pat Lalor, chairman of the Project explained that there are close to 300 primary and second level schools in the four counties of Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly to be served by this much-needed regional hospice.
If your school is in a position to become involved, please email h4h@midlandhospice.ie We can also be contacted on 085 8775477. For further information, visit our website www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie, and our Facebook and Twitter pages.
