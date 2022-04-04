Longford County Council to examine possibility of installing boundary wall at Kenagh housing estate

Cllr Colm Murray
Longford County Council is to look at erecting a boundary wall or fence around the new housing estate on Carton Road in Kenagh.
Cllr Colm Murray raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon MD stating that there are a lot of children living in the estate.
“It’s great to see it inhabited by a large number of families,” he said.
“But there are some families with children with special needs and a boundary would make it safer for them.”
