03 Apr 2022

Longford Leader Farming: VAT exemption needed on low-emission slurry spreading equipment

Lismacaffrey farmer loses out in bid to become ICSA National President

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher

Reporter:

News Reporter

03 Apr 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

ICSA president, Dermot Kelleher, has called for a VAT exemption to be introduced on low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment purchased by farmers.

“LESS has become a huge part of our climate action strategy but the cost of putting it in place is just too great for most. The fact that VAT on a standard 2,500-gallon spreader can be upwards of €10,000 is a huge factor and one that should be addressed if we are serious about making this equipment the norm,” he said.

“LESS has proven itself to be very efficient at reducing emissions and as it is becoming more compulsory, we must consider all options when it comes to farmers’ ability to get on board financially. While there are grants available through TAMS, the reality is that the price of this equipment has escalated dramatically in the past few years and the grant is not enough to make the slurry tanker affordable.”

Mr Kelleher said the precarious nature of the current global situation demands that we do things differently.

