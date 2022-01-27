Clonguish GAA given green light to build floodlit astro turf pitch and walkway

Clonguish GAA club has been granted planning permission for the construction of floodlit astro turf pitch and walkway.
Clonguish GAA lodged the plans for their development at Allen Park, Lamagh, Newtownforbes with Longford County Council on July 15 of last year and the planning department last week gave the project the green light.
The ambitious development will entail the construction of an astro turf playing pitch with goal posts & associated perimeter fencing & access gates.
The project will also see the erection of lighting poles with lighting fixtures together with the proposed construction of a pedestrian walkway and all ancillary site works.
