Longford workshops a great opportunity for aspiring poets

Many have written poems that are stashed away and that they have never shown to anyone or maybe have a good idea for a poem but don’t know where to start.

Most of us love reading poetry, old poems that they learned at school or poems by their favourite poets and during the pandemic many people found inspiration and solace in a favourite poem.



One of Ireland's best known poets Seamus Heaney said, “I have always thought of poems as stepping stones in one's own sense of oneself” and his very good advice is to write for the joy of it.

Longford has a very proud record when it comes to poetry with great poets from the past including Padraic Colum and Oliver Goldsmith.

One of Longford’s best loved and best known contemporary poets is Noel Monahan, a proud Granard man, who has won many prestigious awards for his poetry and writing.

These include The SeaCat National Poetry Award, organised by Poetry Ireland, The RTE PJ O’Connor Award for drama, The ASTI Achievements Award, The Hiberno-English Poetry Award and The Irish Writers’ Union Poetry Award. He has read his work on Sunday Miscellany, RTE 1, on a number of occasions.



Noel has published seven collections of poetry and one of his poems was prescribed text for Leaving Certificate English, 2011 and 2012. His most recent Collection Chalk Dust was published by Salmon Poetry in May 2018 and adapted for the stage and was performed in Ramor Theatre in 2019.

Noel has been invited to run a series of poetry workshops in Longford Library beginning on Monday, February 7 for eight weeks, February 7, 14, 25 & 28, and March 7, 14, 21 & 28, from 6-8pm.

The workshops are sponsored by Creative Ireland Longford and are free but booking is essential as numbers are limited. Everyone who commits to the workshops will be included in an Anthology of poetry which will be published later in the year.



This is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in writing poetry but places are strictly limited so you must book your space for the eight weeks of workshops. To do this you can email : writingpoetrytogether@gmail.com or call into Longford Library tel 043 33 41124 and put your name down for the course as soon as possible.