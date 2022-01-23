Location of three Irish Euromillions €1m raffle winners revealed

Euromillions
The National Lottery have confirmed the locations where three winning tickets in Friday night’s special EuroMillions Raffle draw worth €1 million each were sold.
The three tickets were sold in Galway City and incredibly, in two neighbouring towns in West Cork, Clonakilty and Dunmanway.
"Compared to the overall size of the EuroMillions community, to have two of these raffle wins in such close proximity in a local community such as West Cork is very exciting, and we cannot wait to contact the local retailers on Sunday evening to give them the good news. We are still waiting to hear from all three of the winners in Galway and Cork, so we are reminding players to keep checking their tickets to see if they are one of Ireland’s three latest National Lottery millionaires.”
The National Lottery has advised all of Friday night’s big EuroMillions winners to check their tickets carefully and if they have a winning ticket in their possession, they should sign it immediately and keep it in a safe place. To claim their prize, winners are asked to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for their prize to be paid.
Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.
Play National Lottery games responsibly. Play for fun.
