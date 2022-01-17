Search

17 Jan 2022

National: Shock as elderly woman is attacked with a weapon in her home

Shock as elderly woman is attacked with a weapon in her home

17 Jan 2022

Gardaí in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, have appealed for assistance from the public in their investigation into an assault that took place on an elderly woman in her own home late last week.

The woman was attacked with a weapon and sustained head injuries.

The assault took place in the Old Bridge area of the town last Thursday night.

Clonmel Gardai responded to a call where a male had unlawfully entered a house and assaulted the owner with a weapon. An elderly lady was brought to Tipperary University Hospital and treated for her injuries, which are not life-threatening.

A short time later, Clonmel gardai responding to the call arrested a male in his 40s matching the description given by the injured party and witnesses.

He was subsequently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was released without being charged and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the Old Bridge/Roaring Springs area of Clonmel or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

