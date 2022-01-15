Search

15 Jan 2022

Longford Foróige crew enjoy Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

Foroige

The group from Foróige’s Big Brother Big Sister Mentoring Programme in Longford enjoying the Wild Lights in Dublin Zoo

A group from Foróige’s Big Brother Big Sister Mentoring Programme in Longford recently visited the Wild Lights display at Dublin Zoo.

Big Brother Big Sister Programme co-ordinator for counties Longford and Offaly, Mary Gaughan, explained that the trip was ‘a first for all of us concerned’.

There was a group of eight, including herself. “Alesha, Geraldine & Alyson - our three ‘little sisters’ on the programme who came along with their ‘big sisters’, Laura, Ann & Amy and we certainly could not forget our chauffeur for the day, Garda Darren Conlon from Longford Garda station, a true gentleman, who drove us using the local community bus.”

Retail Therapy

En-route to the zoo, the bus stopped off at Liffey Valley for a spot of retail therapy.

Ms Gaughan said the Wild Lights display was incredible. “We loved walking around the five continents depicted so fantastically in the display spanning Dublin Zoo grounds.

“The colours and themes were so vibrant, all the while sparking conversations about the different countries our young people would like to travel to someday.”

On the way home, the group stopped off at Supermacs in Ballinalack.

A memorable day out making new friends

Ms Gaughan remarked, “Everyone agreed the day out together was memorable. The chance to meet new people and make new friends was welcomed, and of course there was the talk of our next adventure together in 2022!”

She explained that day trips are very important to the young people who participate in Foróige's Big Brother Big Sister Mentoring Programme, pointing out that without funding or the support from Foróige projects and services and An Garda Siochana they would not be possible.

Ms Gaughan added, “The biggest thank you however, goes to the volunteers on the programme who give of their time to mentor young people like Alesha, Geraldine and Alyson, and in turn to these young ladies who make the volunteering for Laura, Ann and Amy all worthwhile.”

Foróige’s Big Brother Big Sister Programme

Should you wish to find out more about volunteering with Foróige's Big Brother Big Sister Programme, call Mary Gaughan on 086 047 1420, you can also email mary.gaughan@foroige.ie

