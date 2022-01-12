Search

12 Jan 2022

Peter Keenan Branch of ONET AGM tomorrow in Longford's Connolly Barracks

Peter Keenan ONET Longford branch

Roger McCorley Officer Commanding 4th Motor Squadron, on left, being greeted by Officer Commanding 17th Infantry Battalion, Comd't Joseph O Dwyer in July 1972. Picture: Rubert Masterson

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Peter Keenan Branch of ONET will hold their AGM for 2022 tomorrow (Thursday, January 13) in the Vintage Club at Sean Connolly Barracks.

In what promises to be an extremely busy year for the branch, our first outing will be the Clonfin Commemoration on the first Sunday in February.

The year ahead will also commemorate many other centenary events, including the taking over, by local troops, of The Cavalry Barracks, re-named to honour Sean Connolly and the Upper Artillery Barracks, re-named Kelleher Barracks in honour of Thomas Kelleher, on February 17, 1922.

In July of this year the fiftieth anniversary of the 4th Motor Squadron’s arrival in Longford will be celebrated.

The branch Chairman Tommy Watson would like to wish everyone a very Happy New Year.

Our thanks to the Vintage Club members who have been so generous to us over the last few years, it is very much appreciated.

Finally new members are always very welcome to join the branch.

