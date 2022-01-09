Search

09 Jan 2022

Longford Leader Farming: Progress made in third interim report on Project Woodland

Green party

Minister of State at the Departement of Agriculture Pippa Hackett

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Senator Pippa Hackett (pictured), Minister with responsibility for forestry, has welcomed the third interim report on the implementation of Project Woodland, published last week.

The report, prepared by the Project Board overseeing the project, recorded notable progress on the implementation of Project Woodland notably the 60% increase in forestry licencing in 2021 compared to last year and the significant progress on development of a new national Forestry Strategy.

The commencement of the legal and regulatory review, with strong interaction with the Working Groups, was acknowledged as was the advancement of the development of the new Forestry Strategy, with a draft vision agreed.

The report detailed that the consultation on the strategy is already underway, with a public attitudes survey and a community engagement survey completed and broader public engagement planned for the New Year.

It noted progress on other objectives, such as the invitation for quotations for a Training Needs Analysis on licensing and the imminent roll-out of a Pre-Application Discussions pilot.

Welcoming the update, the Minister said: “Progress is never easy on big reform projects like this and there is no silver bullet to resolving these issues, but we are definitely moving in the right direction.

“I would like to highlight the contribution and active engagement of all stakeholders in Project Woodland who are contributing hugely to this progress.

“Their work has been facilitated by my Department, the chairs of the Working Groups and of course the members of the Project Board.

“This is very much a shared endeavour.”

