Edgeworthstown Library plays host to Nostalgia Art Exhibition

The first art exhibition by visual artist Ciara Tuite who is a native of Edgeworthstown is running in the new community library in Edgeworthstown until January 31.

The launch which took place just before Christmas was attended by a lovely gathering of local people and guests who had travelled from as far away as South West Kerry.

Currently a resident in the Abbey Rd. Studios, sister to the Luan Gallery, Athlone, Ciara is also based in Ballinskelligs in Kerry where she works at the Cill Rialaig Artist Retreat.

It was very fitting that Eamonn Brennan, himself a native of this beautiful part of the world but living and teaching in Longford for many years was asked to officially open the exhibition.

He is very familiar with the beautiful landscape and history and heritage of this region and was well versed in the theme of Ciara’s exhibition which is titled ‘Nostalgia’.

Cill Rialaig, once a famine village and now converted into an artists’ retreat by the well know patron of the arts Noelle Campbell Sharp draws artists from all over the world who are inspired by this breathtakingly beautiful isolated setting.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition Eamonn Brennan recited some wonderful old Irish phrases that resonated with the theme of the show - ‘Oidhreacht ár sinsir bunchloch ár ndóchas’ which translates as ‘the heritage of our ancestors is the foundation stones of our hopes’.

Ciara speaking to the Leader said she was “delighted to be holding her first solo exhibition in the county in the magnificent new community library in her native Edgeworthstown”.

“These paintings are an intuitive response to personal memories and stories,” she said.

“This body of work is like a songline, I’m recording my journey through painting. Between the wilds of Kerry and the lowlands of Longford and everywhere past and present in between, places very much inform and inspire my art.

“I see these abstract paintings as living entities, containing stories and mystery. There is no finality to them and perhaps people will recognise some of the themes at play and that will spark memories of their own.”

In two vibrant paintings titled ‘Swingboats’ and ‘Candyfloss’, Ciara recalls attending a carnival as a child where now the library stands in its three storey glory. Many of the paintings are paired with lines from Ciara’s own poems.

Eamonn Brennan congratulated Ciara on the exhibition - “The first in this sacred place, that inspires peace, contentment, devotion and most of all stillness.

“This stillness is highlighted in the painting ‘Requiescat’ where the artist has put Oscar Wilde’s poem of the same name beside it in honour of his sister, Isola who lies still in the graveyard nearby.

The exhibition will run in Edgeworthstown Community Library until January 31 so please do drop in and take a look. To find out more about Ciara you can follow her on @cicituite or check out www.ciaratuite.com or contact her at tuiteciara@gmail.com.

You can check out the library opening hours on www.longfordlibrary.ie.