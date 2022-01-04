What’s happening at Granard Knights & Conquests in 2022

Déirdre Orme Our Education Officer at Knights and Conquests has starred in Vikings as a Shield Maiden in Kaatteg. Déirdre will be bringing her experience as a film producer into our overall project
Next year is set to be a busy year at Granard Knights and Conquests with a range of exciting events lined up for the new year.
“We have an amazing array of events planned in 2022,” said Bartle D’Arcy General Manager of Knights and Conquests.
“We will be kicking off with plans on St Patrick’s Day and then working with the Granard Easter Festival with a Rare Plant Fair,
Spring Fair and bringing in Michael Collins’ Gun on display with other original items from the War of Independence on Easter Sunday.”
Collins’ Army Revolver with providence was handed by him to a musician on the 6th January 1922 the day before the Treaty Vote.
In mid summer, Knights and Conquests will stage a big Carnival Fun Fair on site as well as doing some big music concerts.
Viking Long Ships are coming from the Jarl of the North at Ballydugan along with the return of the Horsemen of Eire in
Heritage Week for our Norman People Day on the 14th August. MEDIEVIL and The Holly King and Winter Queen will return in style. Still adding on events and we will be breaking ground on our big project.
“The next year will be a very exciting time for Granard as myself and our Education Officer Déirdre Orme continue to energise the existing site and deliver on the overall project with the assistance of Longford County Council, Failte Ireland and our hard working Committee of Grand Motte Community Enterprise CLG,” Bartle concluded.
