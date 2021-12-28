NATIONAL: Quick evacuation and rapid fire brigade response key factors after fire breaks out at popular Donegal cinema

Both management and members of the local fire brigade were praised after a fire broke out this afternoon at a busy cinema in Donegal with cinema goers in attendance, having to evacuate immediately.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire which appeared from eyewitnesses to be located around or behind the main signage of the cinema, as one enters the cinema to the front of the premises.

Fire brigade personnel remained on site for about an hour and a half after the fire was quenched and they subsequently carried out a thorough inspection of the whole building and at the rear of the premises.

The cinema itself was reported to be busy, especially as it was a Bank Holiday Monday and there were no screenings after 8pm, as a result of Covid-19 regulations introduced in the days before Christmas.

Wind conditions in the town this afternoon were described as mild, but wet.

THE AREA AT THE FRONT OF THE BUILDING WHERE THE FIRE IS BELIEVED TO HAVE STARTED

PHOTO: Michael McHugh

While investigations are continuing, early indications are that may have been an electrical fire.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the local fire crews quickly brought the fire under control at the popular Cineplex cinema located at Station Road in Bundoran.

Both fire brigade crews from Bundoran and Ballyshannon were in attendance. It is understood the local fire crew who are based in the seaside town were on site with a matter of minutes and were highly praised for their quick reaction.

It is understood that the call to the fire station occurred shortly after 3.20pm this afternoon with the fire crew on site approximately six minutes later.

MEMBERS OF THE BUNDORAN FIRE BRIGADE SORTING OUT EQUIPMENT AFTER THE FIRE AT THE BUNDORAN CINEPLEX.

Photo: Michael McHugh

They were quickly joined by their colleagues at Ballyshannon, which is normal in such call outs.

One eyewitness pointed out that this was a real example of the "very real necessity" of having a local based fire crew in Bundoran, as well as Ballyshannon.

It is reported that the there were dozens of cinema goers in attendance at the time of the fire, but according to a reliable source, the evacuation went very smoothly and there are multiple fire exits around the cinema which is located at Station Road Bundoran, a short distance from Lidl.

Local councillor, Michael McMahon, praised the fire authorities for their quick response

"Thankfully, everyone was evacuated in a safe and professional manner," he stated.

It is believed that the damage was largely on the exterior of the building.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Being a Bank Holiday, the cinema was crowded with film-goers.