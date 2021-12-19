Arva's ultra modern community hall continues to raise the bar

Arva, like most provincial towns of its ilk, has endured a testing past 18 months or so.

Public health measures brought about by the continued presence of Covid-19 has stymied events, social gatherings and plans aplenty.

On the flip side, Arva remains one of the most vibrant, dynamic shopping towns across the midlands regions.

A large slice of that acceptance is based on the welcoming, tight knit community led feel you sense almost as soon as you enter its surrounds.

Philip Brady in his chairperson role, is one of a ten strong committee which has spearheaded the state of the art refurbishment of St Patrick's Community Hall.

“We did have a concert planned for this weekend with Emma Langford, a Limerick singer, but with the way things (public health restrictions), we took a decision in early December to cancel it for now.”

It's hoped with the steady rollout of vaccines, a rescheduled concert will take place next year.

In the meantime, Philip and company are not pressing ahead with the ongoing advancement of the town's community centre, which, following a €650,000 refurbishment, is celebrating its second anniversary since its reopening in December 2019.

“There is a good, strong committee that meets on a regular basis to make sure the hall is kept up to a high standard,” said Philip.

The building is one of the town's chief focal points, buoyed by a large number of meetings and organisations that congregate there on a weekly basis.

“There are computer classes that are run by Cavan-Monaghan Education Training Board with art classes and language classes for foreign nationals who want to learn English,” revealed Philip.

Throw in the likes of Active Age and the regular use of the hall by pupils from its adjoining St Mary's National School, it's not hard to see why the facility has become the outstanding success Philip and others had always hoped it would be.

“We did have social dancing in the hall when restrictions weren't as heavy, but having said that it still has pilates classes every Wednesday while the GAA use it to hold their lotto draw each week.”

Public health restrictions or otheerwise, it's abundantly clear the six figure sum and rapid nine month turnaround in delivering Arva's new, state of the art community hall is money that arguably could not have been spent any better.