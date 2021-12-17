Longford tractor run in aid of Friends of Cavan Oncology set for this weekend

Cavan General Hospital
A tractor run, in aid of the Friends of Cavan Oncology, takes place on Sunday next December 19 departing from Connolly Barracks, Longford.
Registration is from 10.30am and the run commences at 12.30pm.
One of the event organisers is Ray Dolan and he explained, “The Friends of Cavan Oncology is a great cause. My mother had her treatment there a few years back and the welcome she got and care she received was just fantastic.”
The Killashee man added, “Thankfully my mother is clear of cancer to this day. I decided I’d like to give back to them and I went with a tractor run.”
Ray expressed thanks to everyone who has helped him out with the organisation of Sunday’s tractor run and all the businesses that have donated prizes and made donations.
There will be a raffle and spot prizes to be won on the day. Maximum of two people per tractor and €20 entry fee. Vintage and modern tractors are welcome.
Good luck to all who are taking part.
