A Christmas boost for Lough Ree Access For All

Samantha Thomsen from Longford town enjoying her trip across Lough Ree on the award winning Lough Ree Access for All specialised passenger boat
A local Longford charity, Lough Ree Access For All, has become the latest beneficiary of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Longford town store team.
It has been a memorable year for Lough Ree Lanesboro Angling Hub as it was named National Lottery Good Cause of the Year and also won the Health & Wellbeing category at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards which were broadcast virtually from the Mansion House in Dublin on Saturday, May 29.
Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.
Operating one store in county Longford, Aldi is proudly involved in the local community. Aldi partners with a variety of Irish food and drink producers across Co Longford and spent over €6.7m with its Longford suppliers in 2020.
