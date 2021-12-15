Multi-million civic offices plan is 'huge opportunity' for Longford's regeneration model

Great Water Street has been chosen as the new location for Longford County Council's civic headquarters
Longford County Council's multi million euro plan to move to a new civic headquarters represents a “huge opportunity” to breathe new life into the county town, it has been claimed.
The proposed location, along a section of land at Great Water Street, was revealed to council members at last week’s December meeting of the local authority.
Several councillors gave their backing to the announcement, while a number of others stressed the importance moves to regenerate the town's former Connolly Barracks site were not overlooked.
“We want to put a timeline on it,” said Cllr Seamus Butler on condition there is a linear park to surround the new offices.
“It is a huge opportunity and it is long overdue.”
For more, see this week's Longford Leader.
