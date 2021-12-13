Burke hails 'fantastic' €223k boost for Longford/Westmeath's educationally disadvantaged sector

Junior Local Government Minister and Longford/Westmeath TD Peter Burke has given his backing to this morning's government announcement which will see over €220,000 being allocated to the constituency's educationally disadvantaged sector.

A total of eight groups across Longford are to receive a share in a State wide €6.85m investment under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund (MAEDF).

The fund was first made available in 2020 and is managed by SOLAS, with over 500 community education projects funded through the 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs).

Mr Burke said the monies allocated by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris represented an essential component in underpinning the educational needs of young adults across both counties.

"We have seen how technology has become so vital to learning during the pandemic, and it will be a fantastic tool into the future to allow students and young people learn on the go and at home when necessary," he said.

"However, there is a divide in society and it’s clear that many groups do not have the same access to technology and there is a real danger that these people could be left behind”.

The Longford and Westmeath projects funded are:

-St. Christopher's - €23,567

-Longford Community Resources - €7,706

-Muiriosa Foundation - €34,951

-Irish Wheelchair Association Kenagh and Athlone - €3,519

-Killoe/Newtownforbes CE Scheme - €3,989

-Lus na Greine FRC - €7,379

-Dr. Steven's Resource Centre - €8,044

-Longford Women's Link - €10,337

-Women's Community Projects Mullingar - €13,643

-Westmeath Community Development - €12,731

-Bridgeways Family Resource Centre - €7,825

-Killucan Area Services - €15,513

-Horticulture Project Belvedere - €3,500

-Cara Phort Family Resource Centre - €8,926

-MQI CE Drug Rehabilitation Scheme - €6,343

-Athlone Community Training Centre - €15,841

-EDI Centre - €12,759

-Mullingar Community and Training Centre - €10,407

-New Horizons - €12,735

-Kinnegad CE Scheme - €3,756