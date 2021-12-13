ShopLongford: Shop locally and keep Longford communities strong

Retailers in County Longford have reported a very strong response to the Shop Longford campaign being run by Longford County Council and Longford Local Enterprise Office in association with Longford Chamber of Commerce.

The campaign is focused on the strong retail offering available in County Longford and the multiplier effect of spending your money locally instead of letting it slip out of the local economy.

Money spent locally is retained and recycled in the local economy and supports local jobs.

According to Michael Nevin, Head of Longford LEO, “There is strong evidence that local small businesses will more often utilize the services of other small businesses in the community. Every euro spent in a local business multiplies itself throughout the community and strengthens the economic base.

"Money spent locally creates jobs and keeps our small businesses alive and we would urge everyone in Longford to ensure that a larger percentage of their purchases this Christmas are purchased from local retailers.”

He added, “We can see that every town in the county is pulling out all the stops this year with Christmas lights, window displays and special offers. The businesses in these towns deserve our support”.

Fiona Fenelon, President of Longford Chamber of Commerce said, “Small shops are the lifeblood of any high street and they need our support more now than ever as we find ourselves still in the midst of the pandemic.

“Hundreds of local people are employed or started their work careers in local retail or hospitality businesses, and local businesses provide great opportunities for people to live and work locally if they wish to do so.”

She also paid tribute to the Streetscape Enhancement Measure that was administered by Longford LEO earlier this year. “The streetscape painting scheme has made a real difference to the look and feel of Longford Town this Christmas and it has brought a real freshness to the town.”

Many businesses already have lovely window displays up and a big difference this year to previous years is the availability of a large number of coffee shops and restaurants, something that helps make a visit to the town more relaxing and enjoyable.

The Chamber President also pointed towards the calibre of the offering locally saying: “We have at least 15 high quality restaurants and six quality coffee houses open this season in Longford Town, this is wonderful to see and it is important that we support them as they add so much to the local shopping experience.

On top of that Longford has the Irish Retail Store of the Year in Fabiani, which shows what is possible when a person with passion and energy shows an ability to think outside the box.”

If people still want to shop online, they can still #ShopLongford in doing so. There are over 150 Longford businesses with an online sales platform.



Many of them are doing Christmas hampers or special offers and a full list of businesses that can sell online can be found on the Longford LEO Website under the ShopLongford Directory.