09 Dec 2021

Man before Midlands court on sexual assault and child pornography charges

Man appeared before

Reporter:

Court reporter

A MAN has admitted to sexually assaulting two females, producing and possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting a child contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

The guilty pleas were entered at Tullamore Circuit Court when a man, who cannot be named because of reporting restrictions, was arraigned before Judge Keenan Johnson.

He pleaded guilty to six sample counts from scores of charges which had been brought against him.

One female was sexually assaulted on dates unknown between April 1 and April 30, 2011 and again between November 1 and November 30, 2016.

The accused had child pornography on a date unknown between April 1, 2011 and December 1, 2016, and produced child pornography and sexually exploited a child on July 26, 2016.

He also admitted sexually assaulting a second female on a different date from the other sexual assault offences.

Defence counsel Colm Smyth told Judge Keenan Johnson the man had no previous convictions and he said a probation report would be of assistance to the court.

Judge Johnson remanded the accused on continuing bail to April 5 next for sentence, directed the preparation of a probation report and victim impact statements and said the man would be going on the sex offenders' register immediately.

