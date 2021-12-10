Ballymahon town team spread festive cheer

Ballymahon town team are delighted to have finally got phase one of the artisan market development completed last week.

The works were carried out in the town centre beside the library and this is a step closer to the end product which will see the space being utilised to facilitate monthly markets in the town centre.

Niall Dowler, PRO of Ballymahon Town Team spoke of his delight to get phase one completed and he complemented the various stakeholders who have all worked collaboratively to get the market space to this stage.

The tendering package and construction drawings for this new outdoor area were developed by Niall himself and overseen by both Christy Mannion and Michael Farrell Jnr.

Niall spoke of the committee's luck to have in-house technical experience on the committee which really helps to mobilise these development plans and projects efficiently. He also spoke of how this project was geared towards enhancing the town centre and creating an outdoor space to host community events and markets.

Speaking to the Longford Leader Mr Dowler was pleased with the development so far and its first official use on Sunday evening last.

“We worked in tandem with the Longford County Council regeneration team to bring this project to its fruition and it would be remiss of me if I were not to complement Terry Rooney, Brian Ross and Gerry O’Shaughnessy for their input into this project in particular.

“This new space was actually used at the weekend to facilitate the official turning on of the Christmas lights and Santa Claus visits to Ballymahon on Sunday evening. The local community turned out in force to attend that event and it was a very rewarding experience to see the community use and enjoy the space for the first time.”

Mr Dowler added, “We will aim to complete the area in the first quarter of next year 2022 which will see the erection of demountable parasols to create a sheltered market area. This market will be open to local traders and produce and will be run by a small sub-committee and market coordinator.

He concluded, “We will be continuing our work as a committee into the New Year and aim to get some of our other projects off the ground and bring them through to commencement and construction stage. It is also worth stating that Ballymahon Town Team is grateful to the help and cooperation which we receive from the general public in the town and we will continue our work to further develop the town and local amenities.