Edgeworthstown poet pens ‘Sonnet for Isola’

On November 30, 1900, Oscar Wilde was found by his friends bankrupt and dead in Paris while in exile in France.

Among his few possessions was an envelope containing strands of his sister Isola’s hair. At the time of her death and burial in Edgeworthtown in 1867 Wilde was 12 years of age. Her death would impact his whole writing career.

While in college Wilde wrote “Requiescat” a poignant poem in honour of her, and many believe the young girl who transcends death in his story, The Canteville Ghost, to be based on her, especially seeing that Wilde strongly insists in his mind that she “never died”.

Wilde inscribed the words “She is not dead but sleepeth” on the envelope. The envelope and strand of hair remain in the possession of his grandson Merlin Holland.

Wilde’s poem “Requiescat” contains the line “Peace, Peace, she cannot hear, Lyre or Sonnet”.

Now Edgeworthstown native and poet Dr Philip Brady has written A Sonnet for Isola.

Isola’s gone, Effusions of the Brain,

In restless rest, an exile in this grave.

My soul bereft that you I could not save,

By grief convulsed in Edgeworth’s church demesne.

And when effusions spread their frightening fare

I was the older, left to share the pain,

That guilt of loss that no one can explain,

That ray of light that faded on your hair.

December chill still sweeps about the stone

Where others weep their kindred, and are gone,

A faithful heart returns to grieve alone

Remembered in our exiled Avignon.

Requiescat, my heartfelt verse of care,

Sleep, sleep my love, forever in this prayer.



The story of Oscar and Isola is told as part of the Edgeworthstown Historical and Literary Trail. For more information, visit

mariaedgeworthcentre.com.