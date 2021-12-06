Longford gardaí detect speeding driver
Gardaí in Longford detected a driver travelling at 154kph in a 100kph zone.
Members of the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist and a fixed charged penalty notice was issued.
Longford Roads Policing Unit found this motorist travelling at 154kph in a 100kph zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 6, 2021
They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/VdxrHwlyAh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.