Search

25 Nov 2021

Late George Courtney, Mullahoran remembered as a diligent and reliable worker

Late George Courtney, Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan

Late George Courtney, Mullahoran remembered as a diligent and reliable worker

Late George Courtney, Mullahoran remembered as a diligent and reliable worker

Reporter:

Kathy Donohoe

Email:

kathleen.donohoe@gmail.com

An air of sadness descended over the Loughduff area when news broke on Wednesday, November 17, that George Courtney had passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family at his home in Killycasson, Loughduff.

Aged 83 George (JP) was a member of one of a large respected Courtney family and was predeceased by his sister Bridie and brothers Seamus and Joe.

In his young days, like so many of his generation, JP emigrated to England and it was there he met his future wife Catherine, later returning to settle in Killycasson along with their three daughters Gail, Tracey and Georgina.

A friendly, pleasant and outgoing man he worked for many years on Community Employment schemes in the locality where he was a diligent and reliable worker and very popular with all classes, with a friendly nod and a big smile he would greet all he met.

He was a great neighbour and was devoted to his wife and family and especially his grandchildren.

We extend our sincere sympathy to his wife Catherine, daughters Gail, Tracey and Georgina, brothers Charlie and Denis, sisters Kathleen, Lily and Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends where his passing will be sorely felt.

His remains reposed in Reilly’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening, November 18 and funeral took place from St Joseph’s Church, Loughduff, where he attended mass every Saturday evening, to local cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media