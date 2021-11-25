Late George Courtney, Mullahoran remembered as a diligent and reliable worker

An air of sadness descended over the Loughduff area when news broke on Wednesday, November 17, that George Courtney had passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family at his home in Killycasson, Loughduff.

Aged 83 George (JP) was a member of one of a large respected Courtney family and was predeceased by his sister Bridie and brothers Seamus and Joe.

In his young days, like so many of his generation, JP emigrated to England and it was there he met his future wife Catherine, later returning to settle in Killycasson along with their three daughters Gail, Tracey and Georgina.

A friendly, pleasant and outgoing man he worked for many years on Community Employment schemes in the locality where he was a diligent and reliable worker and very popular with all classes, with a friendly nod and a big smile he would greet all he met.

He was a great neighbour and was devoted to his wife and family and especially his grandchildren.

We extend our sincere sympathy to his wife Catherine, daughters Gail, Tracey and Georgina, brothers Charlie and Denis, sisters Kathleen, Lily and Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends where his passing will be sorely felt.

His remains reposed in Reilly’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening, November 18 and funeral took place from St Joseph’s Church, Loughduff, where he attended mass every Saturday evening, to local cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.