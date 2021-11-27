Search is on for Young Farmer of the Year

Applications and nominations are now open for the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Macra na Feirme, are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra na Feirme with partnerships with the IFA and the National Rural Network.

The competition features category awards for Dairy, Drystock (beef and sheep), Other Enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine), Land Mobility and Farm Management.

This year features also awards for the Best Emerging Young Farmer and the National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year Award.

“These awards celebrate the achievements of young farmers and their contribution to farming. I would encourage all eligible young farmers to enter this competition and to help learn, share ideas and to showcase the next generation of farming talent in Ireland,” said Tomas O'Midheach, CEO of sponsor, FBD Insurance.

The stakes are even higher this year for entrants. In an exciting development, this year the overall prize fund is increasing substantially with an increased overall pot of cash prizes and the addition of insurance and hotel vouchers for category winners.

The overall winner of the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive €5000 with each category winner and the Emerging Young Farmer taking home €1000.

Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

You can nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or you can enter yourself by visiting www.macra.ie.

The closing date for applications is this Friday, November 26, 2021.