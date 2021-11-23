Search

23/11/2021

Minister Troy welcomes extension to current Annual Returns deadline

Minister Troy welcomes extension to current Annual Returns deadline

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD, has welcomed the decision of the Registrar of Companies to extend the Annual Returns filing deadline on Thursday, November 25 to Thursday, December 9, 2021.

In light of difficulties experienced by some small accountancy firms as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation in meeting the filing deadline for Annual Returns on behalf of their clients, the Registrar has consulted with stakeholders and taken the decision to extend the deadline for filing for a period of two weeks in order to assist those firms that find themselves in serious difficulties.

In welcoming the extension, Minister Troy stated: “I welcome the constructive engagement that the Registrar has had with her stakeholders and her decision to grant a two-week extension to the filing deadline for Annual Returns. This extension will give firms who have yet to file Returns greater certainty and breathing room to meet their filing obligations on behalf of their clients.”

Further information can be found at www.cro.ie , on the CRO Twitter account @CRO_ie  or by contacting  cro.info@enterprise.gov.ie .

New obesity drug could result in two stone weight loss in six months

ALERT: Irish supermarket chain recalls baby product due to suffocation fears

Crunch meeting to take place tonight to address Longford's forestry woes

A crunch meeting surrounding problems linked to the region's beleagured forestry industry is to take place in Longford tonight.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media