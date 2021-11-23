Minister Troy welcomes extension to current Annual Returns deadline

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD
Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD, has welcomed the decision of the Registrar of Companies to extend the Annual Returns filing deadline on Thursday, November 25 to Thursday, December 9, 2021.
In light of difficulties experienced by some small accountancy firms as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation in meeting the filing deadline for Annual Returns on behalf of their clients, the Registrar has consulted with stakeholders and taken the decision to extend the deadline for filing for a period of two weeks in order to assist those firms that find themselves in serious difficulties.
In welcoming the extension, Minister Troy stated: “I welcome the constructive engagement that the Registrar has had with her stakeholders and her decision to grant a two-week extension to the filing deadline for Annual Returns. This extension will give firms who have yet to file Returns greater certainty and breathing room to meet their filing obligations on behalf of their clients.”
Further information can be found at www.cro.ie , on the CRO Twitter account @CRO_ie or by contacting cro.info@enterprise.gov.ie .
