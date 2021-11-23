Arva undertaker, publican and farmer Tom Brady took great pride in his work

It is with regret that we record the death of Mr Thomas (Tom) Brady, Broad Road, Arva which occurred at Cavan General Hospital on Saturday, November 13.

Born in 1936 he grew up in a family of six children. He attended the local National School and the Latin School, Moyne and then he joined his parents in the family business and immersed himself in it from the start.

They had a bar, grocery, funeral undertaking and farming and Tom personally directed every funeral himself. He took great pride in his work and especially his timekeeping and he was known far and wide for his professionalism. Whether it was from Dublin Airport, Belfast, Waterford or locally he would arrive at the exact time at the church.

His kind friendly demeanour endeared him to everybody and he had that personal touch and temperament that helped so many people through difficult times. He covered a wide area and also drove his hearse for undertakers in the surrounding areas.

Tom’s other great interest was his cattle – he was the first to bring Charolais cattle to this part of the country.

He started small but at one stage he had 20 Purebred’s and travelled to all the big Shows in the country from the RDS to Tullamore, Trim, Drumshanbo and of course his local Arva Show. He competed against the likes of Lord Iveagh and Tony O’ Reilly but it soon became clear that they were competing against him.

His greatest achievement was with a Bull Calf called “Cavan Chap” who swept the boards at all the shows. He achieved a fantastic price at Geoff’s as a 10 month old and eventually ended up in the Munster A.I. That calf later went to Europe and was voted the best bull in the world.

Tom had a deep interest in Gaelic Games and was knowledgeable on all aspects of the GAA especially on team selections of yesteryear. He was a regular in Croke Park on All Ireland Final day and where he got the tickets nobody ever knew.

One great occasion was when Tom along with many others went to New York for the Cavan v Kerry National League game in 1997 and he thoroughly enjoyed that trip.

Tom had a great interest in politics and was a lifelong member of Fianna Fail. Meetings of the Arva Cumann were held in his premises for many years.

Tom reposed at McMahon’s Funeral Home in Cavan on Monday, November 15 before being brought to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva for Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 16. Fr Donald Hannon C.C. Arva was the main Celebrant assisted by Fr Charlie O’ Gorman P.P. Killeshandra. Fr O’ Gorman also officiated at the burial in Coronea cemetery.

Tom is survived by his sisters Eilish (his twin), Sr Miriam SSL, Mrs Bernadette Hanrahan, Newfoundland, Mrs Rita Condron, Tullamore, brother Bart, Dublin, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.