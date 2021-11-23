Community of Ballinagh mourns late Edwin Cowan

The late Edwin Cowan, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan
Deepest sympathy to Margaret and the Cowan family on the very sad passing of Edwin, Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on Wednesday, November 3, peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.
Now reunited with his beloved daughter Jill. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Margaret and dear father of Nigel (Fiona), Alan (Diane), Lynn (Michael) and the late Jill’s partner, Martin. Adored grandchildren, Abbie, Thomas, Jade, Mia, Jason and Finn, sister Yvonne (Gordon). Remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughter, partners, daughters-in-law, sister, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Funeral cortege left the family home on Sunday, November 7 at 1.30pm and arrived at St Patrick’s Parish Church, Ballintemple for funeral service at 2pm followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm.
