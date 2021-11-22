Late Willie Keogh was a gentleman and a very obliging neighbour

The area was shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely death of William (Willie) Keogh, Corr, Ballinagh on Thursday, November 11 last following a short illness in The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Willie's passing is a severe blow to his beloved wife and best friend Mary, daughter Roisin (Mike), sons Liam (Celina) and Padraig (Nuala), his adored grandchildren Rian, Naoise, and Caoimhe, sisters Rose Smith and Kathleen Donohoe, brothers-in-law sister-in-law, nieces,nephew's cousins, neighbours, and many friends, to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.

A very united couple Willie and Mary enjoyed all the social activities in the locality and further afield and had the good luck to take a trip to Australia to visit family members before Covid-19 was unheard of.

Willie was a gentleman in his own right, friendly, jolly and with a ready smile he greeted all as long lost friends.

For many years he was the friendly face who welcomed visitors to the Radisson Hotel on the Farnham Estate and with a cead mile failte and a helping hand he quickly put the guests at their ease.

A very obliging neighbour, his death will be severely felt in the Bruskey area where he was born and reared and along with Mary worked the family farm.

Removal left his residence on Sunday, November 14 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial took place afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.